Lady Chargers win High Prairie School Division volleyball crown

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers wear gold medals after winning the High Prairie School Division championship tournament at Pratt on Nov. 1. In the front row, left-right, are Sasha Gauchier, Mischa Deering, Tessa Anderson, Niya Anderson and Ashley Billings. In the back row, left-right, are Nora Dubrule, Zaida Auger, Haley Billings, Charlotte Boerchers, Kelly Cox and coach Michelle Deering.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Chargers, of High Prairie, finished first in the High Prairie School Division senior high women’s volleyball divisional championship tournament Nov. 1 at Pratt.

The Lady Chargers defeated the Donnelly Georges P. Vanier Vipers 25-16, 25-21 in an exciting final of the eight-team tournament.

Both teams finished first in their pools and went directly to the final undefeated.

The Lady Chargers defeated the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints, the Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs and the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams JV team in action in their pool.

Meanwhile, the Vipers defeated the Kinuso Knights, the E.W. Pratt JV team and the Roland Michener Rams in pool play.

For the Lady Chargers and Vipers, the game was a warm-up for the Peace Zone championship tournament set for Nov. 17-18 in Fairview. Both teams qualified for the zone tournament several weeks ago