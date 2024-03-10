Labby newest appointee to BLC library board

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A vacant seat on the Big Lakes County Library Board has been filled.

At its regular meeting Feb. 28, council appointed Delaine Labby as a member at large for a three-year term.

Labby fills the vacancy left by Simon Blacha, who resigned in January after serving eight years.

Labby a strong advocate of libraries.

“I believe I have the experience and the knowledge to be an asset to the library board because I have previously worked in a library and have several years of experience working in a K-12 school,” Labby says.

“During some of those years, my main focus was to establish strong inter-agency work with the community which included grant applications.”

She adds her skills and experiences would benefit the board.

“I feel I can contribute to assist in collaborating will other members to come up with beneficial activities and authors,” Labby says.

The seven-member board is comprised of four members at large, two councillors and one staff, CAO David Reynolds wrote in a report to council.

He says the board functions as a separate corporation under the Libraries Act.