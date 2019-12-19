Kramer’s hat trick too much for Huskies

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Welcome back, Darren Kramer!



After serving his one-game suspension and watching his team lose to the Manning Comets 4-2 Dec. 7, Kramer returned with a vengeance to score three goals to lead the Falher Pirates to a 6-3 win at Grimshaw Dec. 12.



The win puts the Pirates [4-5-0-0] eight points clear of the last place Huskies [0—6-1-1] who are still winless this season after eight starts.



Pat Rowan also scored twice in the win and added an assist. Walker Cote scored the other goal and added two helpers.



The Pirates never trailed in the contest. Rowan opened the scoring only 57 seconds into the contest. Brendan Hawryluk tied the game on a power play with Jay Anderson off for hooking.



However, Kramer scored his first of the night and Rowan his second in a 22-second span late in the period and the Pirates were off and running.



In the second period, Kramer scored to make it 4-1 with assists going again to Cote and Dallas Brochu.



But the Huskies were not going away. Corson Fairless scored on a power play and Cole Diewert short-handed before the end of the period and the Huskies were back in the game. All three of the Huskies goals on the night were on special teams.



The clubs battled through a scoreless first 13 minutes of the third period before Kramer netted his third goal with 6:49 left, on the power play with Izaak Hudson off for interference. It was the Pirates only power play goal on five chances.



Cote added an insurance goal with 3:51 left to seal the win.



The game was the last road game for the Pirates before the Christmas break. The Pirates play two home games in two nights next weekend when they host Manning Dec. 20 and Grimsahw Dec. 21. Game time is 8:30 p.m. for both contests.

Pirates 6 at Huskies 3

Thursday, Dec. 12

First period

FAL, Pat Rowan 5 (Trevor Tokarz) 00:57 GH, Brendan Hawryluk 4 (Alan Mazur) 4:09 (pp) FAL, Darren Kramer 8 (Walker Cote, Dallas Brochu) 14:51 FAL, Pat Rowan 6 (Isaiah Letendre, Trevor Tokarz) 15:13



Penalties: Jay Anderson FAL (hooking) 4:02, Pat Rowan FAL (hooking) 10:52.

Second period

FAL, Darren Kramer 9 (Walker Cote, Dallas Brochu) 5:44 GH, Corson Fairless 2 (Josh Peters) 10:04 (pp) GH, Cole Diewert 2 (unassisted) 13:14 (sh)



Penalties: Hector Lamouche FAL (high-sticking) 2:09, Alan Mazur GH (interference) 3:34, Kale Helgeson GH (boarding) 6:42, Dallas Brochu FAL (clipping double minor) 9:37, Davis Rose GH (holding) 12:20, Darren Kramer FAL and Izaak Hudson GH and Corson Fairless GH (roughing) 18:46.

Third period

FAL, Darren Kramer 10 (Pat Rowan, Morgan MacLean) 13:01 (pp) FAL, Walker Cote 2 (Isaiah Letendre, Rocky Collins) 16:09



Penalties: Morgan MacLean FAL (hooking) 3:02, Rocky Collins FAL (interference) 6:37, Ty Wiebe GH (interference) 7:40, Dallas Brochu FAL (interference) 8:02, Izaak Hudson GH (interference) 12:02.

Shots on goal:

Falher 12 15 10 -37



Grimshaw 14 15 8 -37



Goaltenders: Pirates, Ty Gullickson; Huskies, Riley Medves.



Power Plays: FAL 1-5; GH 2-8.



Penalties in Minutes: FAL 18; GH 14.