Kolebaba re-relected NSC reeve

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Carolyn Kolebaba has been re-elected as reeve of Northern Sunrise County and Councillor Corinna Williams has been re-elected as deputy reeve.



Both the Ward 1 and Ward 5 councillors won the roles by acclamation at the Oct. 27 regular meeting of council.



Williams first stepped into the role of deputy reeve when Councillor Norm Duval, who represents St. Isidore, resigned from the position this summer citing his personal opposition to the council’s activism on the issue of potential provincial changes to linear assessment and property taxes. When Duval resigned at the regular meeting of council on Aug. 11, Williams was appointed in his place by acclamation.



Councillors were also appointed to various committees. A full list is available on the NSC’s website.



Council also appointed Olive Toews as the returning officer and Jocelyn Gagnon as the substitute returning officer for the upcoming Northern Sunrise County general municipal election set for Oct. 18, 2021.