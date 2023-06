Kinuso School held a Talent Show May 31. Students were invited to perform in front of classmates and did so in many ways. Most sang while others told jokes or highlighted hockey skills. There was a healthy mix of solo and duet performances from kindergarten to high school students. The show was held for fun, no prizes awarded except applause and encouragement from fellow Knights students.

Treat You Better was the chosen song to perform by three Grade 6 students. Left-right are Hayden Sloan, Savannah Hunt and Mary Giroux. Grade 7 student Jacoby Giroux was one of the fan favourites at the talent show. You are never too young to tell and enjoy a good joke, as three Grade 1 students proved at the talent show. Left-right are Aspen Larsen, Kennedy Seghers and Tina Davis. Grade 3 students Anna Hunt and Logan Sloan (not shown) sang As Long as You Love Me. Making sure he gets plenty of air time, Cooper Sprowl appears to “hog” the microphone during his kindergarten class performance. Behind Sprowl are education assistant Amanda Davis, and students Kimberley Davis, and Trixie McGillvary.