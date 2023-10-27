Kinuso students make a bone tool!

(Left photo) – Kinsuo School student Tyrone Bone-Cardinal works on removing the meat and flesh from a moose front shin bone. On Oct. 18, Richard Woodman taught Grade 8 and Grade 11 Kinuso School students how to make a mihkihkwana – a bone flesher to remove flesh from animal hides. High Prairie School Division schools have various land-based learning activities for students to learn traditional and cultural skills used by Indigenous people. At right is a finished mihkihkwana. Photos courtesy of Kinuso School.