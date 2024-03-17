KINUSO MEN’S CURLING BONSPIEL

· by · 0

The Frost Hill rink won the Kinuso Men’s Curling Bonspiel Feb. 23-24 hosted by the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society and Kinuso Curling Club.

The Frost Hill Rink placed first in the A Event in the bonspiel. Team members, left-right, are Quentin Sloan, Deon Saitz, Steven Lovelace and Travis Hunt.
Everett Samuelson’s rink won the B Event at the bonspiel. Left-right are team members Cam Demkew, Everett Samuelson, Dion Klyne and Steve Gladue.
Leon Giroux’s rink won the C Event at the bonspiel. Rink members, left-right, are Leon Giroux and Colby Giroux. Other members of the rink are unknown.

Share this post

Post Comment