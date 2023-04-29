King named vice-principal at Kinuso School

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Kinuso School will welcome a new vice-principal when the 2023-24 school year starts.
Chris King was appointed the new vice-principal, announced in a High Prairie School Division news release dated April 20.
He will succeed Kevin Crosby, who is moving on to a new role in the fall.
King has more than 14 years of experience of classroom teaching, including time as as a school administrator with Northland School Division.
He has extensive experience in rural communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
King has also taught English as a Second Language (ESL) for four years in Ontario at Metropolitan College.
He has been active in the schools and community through coaching basketball, volleyball, hockey and baseball.
King has a Bachelor of Education from Queen’s University in Ontario, where he was nominated for a Queen’s Student Teaching Excellence Award.
He also has a Bachelor or Arts in Social Sciences with honours from McMaster University.