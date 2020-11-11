King fills vacant seat on Donnelly council

Katie King

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Village of Donnelly council welcomes Katie King as its new councillor.



King was the only nomination filed by the deadline Oct. 28, reports returning officer Matthew Ferris, Village CAO.



As a result, voters will not go to the polls in a byelection scheduled for Dec. 9.



King is scheduled to be sworn in at the next council meeting Nov. 18.



King will complete the current four-year term that expires at the next local municipal elections Oct. 18, 2021.



King is eager to take on her role with an open attitude.



“I will learn and listen,” says King, a resident of Donnelly for eight years.



“I’ll learn from the other council members and listen to all the folks around me who are affected by what the council does.”



She did not state any priorities, issues or concerns.



“I don’t know how much I’ll be able to do and I don’t believe in making promises I can’t keep,” says King, who has made her home in the Smoky River region for about 13 years.



She was inspired to serve on council by an old saying: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”



“The first time I heard that, I told myself I wouldn’t be one of those people to stand by and do nothing,” King says.



“After all, if we don’t get involved, nothing will change, nothing will get better.”



She works at Red Apple in Falher.