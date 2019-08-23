Kimiwan Birdwalk holds annual “End of Season BBQ,” August 22

Community members on the Birdwalk Intrepretive Centre deck, during a previous Birdwalk and Railway Museum “End of Season BBQ.”

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The Kimiwan Birdwalk in conjunction with McLennan Northern Alberta Railway Museum will hold its annual “End of Season Barbeque” on Thursday, August 22 at 5PM at the Museum and Birdwalk Interpretive Centre grounds.



The annual year-end BBQ is always a well-attended social event with the community getting together to enjoy barbequed hotdogs and hamburgers along with a variety of salads, juice and coffee.



The McLennan Tidy Town’s best garden awards will also be presented at the End of Season BBQ with the judges for the best garden awards traditionally being the winner of the award the previous year.



Last year’s winners were Dorine and Francois Dubrule and second place went to Carmen Labrecque and her son Seth.



Kimiwan Lake Birdwalk Interpretive Centre opened a little later than usual this summer, but the Museum and interpretive centre operated fulltime hours through July until the end of August when they close for the season on August 25.



Meagan McNeil and Bradyn Heckbert were the summer employees at the Birdwalk Interpretive Centre this season and Kaitlyn Langleier and Leah Baptiste worked at the Railway Museum.



In the event of rain, the BBQ venue will move indoors from the Interpretive Centre grounds to the Elks Hall in McLennan.