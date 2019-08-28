Kimiwan Birdwalk and Railway Museum “End of Season BBQ”

People attending the Kimiwan Lake Birdwalk and Railway Museum “End of Season BBQ,” August 22.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The Kimiwan Birdwalk and the McLennan Northern Alberta Railway Museum held their “End of Season Barbeque,” August 22.



Due to cold, uncertain weather, the event moved indoors, from the Kimiwan Lake Birdwalk Interpretative Centre patio, to the Elks Hall.



The annual year-end BBQ is always a well-attended social event and this year was no exception, with approximately seventy people attending the event.



BBQ hotdogs, hamburgers, a variety of salads and desserts along with coffee and refreshments were served at the event.



Francis Lessard and members of the RCMP McLennan Detachment did the barbequing, and with the numerous other delicious salads and desserts, everyone enjoyed a great supper.



The annual End of Season BBQ also features the Tidy Town’s best garden awards presentation.



Observing tradition, last year’s awards recipients Dorine and Francois Dubrule chose this year’s winners, with first place going to Pauline and Randy Jones and second place to Irene Brossard.



Kimiwan Lake Naturalists president, Philippa O’Mahony, thanked everyone who attended the BBQ.



She also thanked the Birdwalk Interpretative Centre and Railway Museum summer staff: Meagan McNeil and Bradyn Heckbert at the Birdwalk with Kaitlyn Langleier and Leah Baptiste at the Railway Museum.



The Railway Museum and Kimiwan Birdwalk Interpreative Centre closed for the season, August 24.