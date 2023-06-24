Kids Can Catch coming to Winagami Lake July 8

Anglers enjoy a past Kids Can Catch event in Slave Lake. Photo courtesy of the Lesser Slave Watershed Council staff.

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Coordinator,

Lesser Slave

Watershed Council,

Big Lakes County

ALUS Coordinator.

Well, it is that time of year again! Folks are eager to go on their next fishing trip!

But it is important to know a few things before you head out into our fantastic Lesser Slave Watershed for your next angling adventure!

As most of us know, anglers over 16 years of age require a fishing license to fish in Alberta. Along with the license, there is a special hunting and fishing regulations guide that need to be considered. Depending on where you are planning your next adventure, there are rules and regulations for hunting and fishing those particular zones. Be sure to check what the regulations are before you go. In our area, the fishery is called the Zone 3 Northern Boreal, or NB2!

Next, it is important to make sure you follow boating protocols if you will be using a boat or any kind. It is critical to follow the golden rule to protect our lakes: “Clean, Drain, Dry!” When anglers and recreation enthusiasts are responsible and make sure their equipment is clean and ready for use, it helps to keep aquatic invasive species out of our lakes and protect water quality and habitat for all kinds of native aquatic species.

Finally, fish handling is super important. Even anglers with years of experience might not be handling our fishy friends the best possible way! In Lesser Slave Lake, catch limits are strict, which ends up causing many instances of catch and release.

Did you know approximately 80 per cent of fish caught and released do not survive? This is why it is vital for everyone planning to fish to know the best handling practices in case they have to release the fish.

Are you reading this and thinking, “I’d love to get out and fish this summer, but I do not know the first thing about fishing?

No worries!

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council has you covered! We are hosting a Summer Kids Can Catch event at Winagami Lake July 8! This is our first-ever summer fishing event, following the massive successes of our annual ice fishing events in Joussard! Attendees can expect a free barbecue, a fish handling and intro to fishing demonstration, outdoor activities, and of course, fishing! The LSWC will have bait and some equipment to borrow, though we do recommend bringing your own rod!

And the best part? July 8-9 is “Free Fishing Weekend” in Alberta, meaning no one needs a license to fish! Join us July 8 at the Winagami Provincial Park Boat Launch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for a day filled with fun and activities! Bring your own folding chair for fishing and dress for the weather! We hope to see you there!

Interested in volunteering to coach new anglers? We would love to hear from you! Contact Kate at coordinator@lswc.ca or call our office at (780) 523-9800. Events like these do not happen without community support from volunteers.

We would like to thank the Alberta Conservation Association for their continued support and helping bring exciting events like this to our community.