Kickoff Bash perfect way to begin the summer

Gift Lake Metis Dancers in the parade. Aboard the float are Anabeth Fleming, Kimora Cardinal, Rhaya Laderoute, Gracie Anderson and Wynter McLeod.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A good time was had by all!

Gift Lake Metis Settlement held its Sumer Kickoff Bash July 6-7. The two days of activities was well-attended and well-received by many.

The event started with a community brunch and parade, then each age category had a station to do activities or challenge in the relay races.

Very poplar was a kids play zone. The ladies at Nisohkamatotan FRN made a water wall using pallets and swimming noodles, water tables, sprinkler, and relay races. Face tattoos and free books from the High Prairie Municipal Library were also part of the fun.

For the adults, organizers held a bean bag (cornhole) tournament, a horseshoe tournament, and Gift Lake’s Strongest Man and Woman competitions. Roxanne Calaheson defended her women’s title while Ryan McLeod Jr. the men’s title. Competitors tested strength in four challenges: push a side-by-side (quad for the women), run to a point carrying a post pounder, flip a 200-lb mat over three times, and then toss a tire across a line.

The adults also participated in a fun relay. The winning team was Kye Anderson, Ryan McLeod Jr, Mattie Carifelle, and Jeremy Anderson.

Elders enjoyed a free merchandise bingo and prizes.

The first night ended with entertainment by Voices of Legends impersonator. An amazing dinner was prepared by Eva and Jacqueline Anderson.

Gift Lake Metis Settlement administrator Polly Hamelin recognized the efforts of the organizing committee.

“The summer kickoff hosted by our FRN department/team was very well-received and organized,” says Hamelin.

“It was awesome to see our community come together to enjoy the day. It was great to see leadership and staff participate in the activities. The conversations, the visits, the smiles, and the laughter was truly gratifying and the beautiful day just added that much more enjoyment to the day.

“Thank you again to the organizers of the event, those being Tammy Anderson, Raven Anderson, Jackie Belcourt, Shelly Laderoute, the FRN team.”

Volunteers also needing to be recognized and thanked include Anthony Anderson, Brenda Auger, Jenn Carifelle, Doug Gladue, Shelly Gladue, Perci Anderson, Helen Patenaude, and Clayton Shaw.

Following are other events at Gift Lake Metis Settlement:

July 18 to Aug. 24: Metis Life Skills Camp. Two camps, one for ages 11-7 years, another for 18-29 years. Life Promotion and Choices and Consequences, using the 7 Sacred Teachings as guiding principles.

July 27: Gift Lake Community Cleanup. Participants get wristbands for all children in the family as well as a gift certificate to have lunch at KFC during the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

Aug. 21-25: Annual Culture Camp. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn about our culture and traditions. Camp out at Long Lake, north of the hamlet area.

Aug. 28-29: End of Summer and Back to School Bash. Attend and enjoy a fun day with bouncy castles and games.

Aug. 31: Gift Lake Community Recognition Night. Awards for community members who contribute to the overall wellness of the community, or who are leaders, mentors, and active participants of community events and activities.