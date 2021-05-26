Kalsongui nominated for Parr Award

Arzouma Kalsongui

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A teacher at a Peace River school is the Peace River School Division nominee for the provincial Edwin Parr Award.



École Springfield School teacher Arzouma Kalsongui was named in a PRSD news release April 23.



The Edwin Parr Teacher Award recognizes first-year teachers who show exemplary dedication and commitment in education.



Kalsongui teaches Grades 1 and 2 French Immersion and contributes in school culture.



She was nominated by school principal Elizabeth Green.



“Arzouma spends countless hours after school and on weekends preparing lessons that are both exciting and imaginative,” she says.



“She always seeks ways to engage her students in learning and in speaking French.



“It is easy to see the growth her students have had since they started with her class this year.”



Kalsongui worked with other French immersion teachers to plan and implement a Carnaval.



Unfortunately, the event did not occur due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.



Kalsongui appreciates the opportunity to work in the Peace region.



“I love the culture, it is similar to the African culture and I enjoy learning about it,” Kalsongui says.



She adds she is very grateful for the opportunity and is very happy being a part of the Springfield family.



“Everyone at Springfield has been kind and supportive and I enjoy collaborating with my coworkers.”



Kalsongui says her favourite part of her job is working with students.



“They teach me many things as well,” she says.



“They have given me many ideas for extracurricular activities around the Peace region.”



Kalsongui is a graduate from the University of Alberta [Campus Saint- Jean] with a bachelor’s degree in Education.



She has also completed additional university courses focused on First Nations, Métis and Inuit history, treaties, residential schools, and legislation.



One of the things that attracted her to Alberta was the opportunity to make connections with local Indigenous culture.



The Social Studies curriculum in Grades 1 and 2 allows for opportunities to learn about First Nations, Métis and Inuit. Kalsongui has taken advantage of these opportunities and integrates Indigenous literature in the classroom.



Each year, school boards in the province nominate an exceptional first-year teacher for the Edwin Parr Award.



All zone nominees are celebrated within their division at their respective zone Alberta School Boards Association [ASBA] award banquets where one teacher is selected as the zone winner.



Zone winners are then celebrated on the provincial level at a special banquet hosted by the ASBA in Edmonton at its fall general meeting.