Justice Chrenek promoted to higher role

A justice who occasionally sits on the bench in the Court of Justice in High Prairie and Peace River has been promoted to a higher role.

Justice Andrea Chrenek was appointed as the assistant chief justice of the Alberta Court of Justice for the northern region for a five-year term starting immediately, says a provincial government news release dated Dec. 18, 2023.

The northern region encompasses the Peace region in northwestern Alberta and includes the base courts in High Prairie, Peace River, Grande Prairie and High Level as well as circuit points out of the base courts.

Attorney General and Justice Minister Mickey Amery says Chrenek is well-skilled to take on the role.

“With three decades of experience, Justice Chrenek brings a wealth of knowledge, legal acumen and a commitment to justice that will continue the long-standing excellence of Alberta’s judiciary,” Amery says.

Alberta Court of Justice Chief Justice James Hunter agrees.

“I congratulate Justice Chrenek on her appointment as assistant chief justice for the northern region,” Hunter says.

“Her background and experience in both practice and on the bench will serve her well in her new role.

“I look forward to working with her in the coming years.”

Chrenek obtained a bachelor of laws from the University of Alberta in 1993. She started her career at Brownlee Fryett, now Brownlee LLP, in Edmonton and in 1996 she move to Lewis & Chrenek in Grande Prairie.

Chrenek became a partner at Lewis & Chrenek in 1997, specializing in civil and family litigation.

She was appointed a justice of the Alberta Court of Justice in 2018.

Her professional journey has been marked by a commitment of collaboration, effective communication and a supportive work environment.

Assistant chief justices are appointed on the recommendation of the chief justice of the Alberta Court of Justice and the provincial minister of justice.