Jury delivers guilty verdict in murder trail

SPN Staff

One of two people accused in the murder of a man found dead near Red Earth Creek over two years ago has been found guilty.

On Feb. 17, a jury in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench found Winston Derksen guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Edmontonain Faisal Fadul Aden.

Police had initially charged Derksen with first-degree murder.

Aden’s body was found off Highway 88 near Red Earth Creek on Dec. 4, 2019. Aden was 24 at the time of his death.

Derksen and a woman were arrested on March 6, 2020 – he in Prince George, B.C., she in Yellowknife.

Derksen’s trial started on Feb. 11 and ended Feb. 17, with the jury finding him guilty. Details about the murder were not released. All that was ever reported was that, following the discovery of Aden’s body, police were looking for couple from Yellowknife. Also mentioned in some police reports at the time was that security camera footage from a gas station in High Level was part of the picture.

Derksen’s next court appearance is April 11 to set a date for a sentencing hearing.

His co-accused is slated for a preliminary hearing in October 2022.