June is graduation month for Grade 12s

French schools celebrate graduates

Francophone schools in Falher and Peace River have set dates for graduation.

École Héritage in Falher will host a virtual ceremony on June 25, Conseil scolaire du Nord Ouest communications co-ordinator Rachelle Bergeron says.

Only graduates and high school staff will be allowed to attend the ceremonies at the school under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

A mass at Paroisse Ste Anne Parish is planned for 1 p.m. followed by the ceremony at 2:15 p.m. at the school.

“Of course, if restrictions change in June with the government’s recent annoucement, adjustments will be made as there are alternate plans in place,” Bergeron says.

Heritage has nine graduates.

École des Quatre-Vents in Peace River will honour one graduate on June 19 at 3 p.m.

“The event is planned outside the school for now,” Bergeron says.

Graduates will receive certificates and gifts.

HPSD schools set graduation

Two more schools in High Prairie School Division have confirmed dates to celebrate graduation.

Only graduates and high school staff are allowed at the ceremonies in the school under COVID-19 restrictions, communications officer Kyle Nichols says.

It includes social distancing.

E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie will hold graduation on June 18 at 2 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

The school will honour 51 graduates in the ceremony that will be livestreamed.

Kinuso School will host graduation on June 18 at 1 p.m.

The school will honour 15 graduates at the ceremony that will be livestreamed.

“Most schools are planning to livestream the ceremony so that families are able to watch it either live while the ceremony is taking place or at a later time more convenient for them,” Nichols says.

Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly celebrated graduation on June 4.

Prairie View Outreach School in High Prairie held its graduation ceremony on May 28.

Catholic schools plan graduation dates

Catholic schools in High Prairie and Peace River plan to celebrate graduation at the end of the month.

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie plans graduation for June 24 at 1 p.m. at the school.

Glenmary School in Peace River has planned ceremonies for June 25 at 11 a.m. at the school.

Only graduates and school staff will be allowed at high school graduation under provincial COVID-19 health restrictions.

“We plan to remain flexible,” Holy Family Catholic Regional Division communications co-ordinator Jody Bekevich says.

“However, a draft plan has been created that follows the current guidelines for graduations.”

It includes social distancing.

“Although the graduation ceremonies will not look the same as they have in previous years, we are happy that we are able to celebrate our graduates in a safe environment,” Bekevich says.

“The St. Andrew’s ceremony will be livestreamed so family and friends can watch,” Bekevich says.

The ceremony will include words from the staff, the valedictorian address and the graduates in their cap and gowns and receiving their diplomas sashes and eagle feathers.

“St. Andrew’s School is pleased that an in-person ceremony is possible, but will follow all guidelines and restrictions if they are changed,” Bekevich says.

Glenmary will also livestream the ceremonies.

“Glenmary students voted and the majority voted for an in-person ceremony that follows all guidelines,” Bekevich says.

PRSD schools celebrate graduates

Schools in the Peace River School Division will honour graduating classes in special ways to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Peace River High School, Peace Regional Outreach Campus in Peace River and Grimshaw Public School have confirmed plans.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned under current COVID-19 restrictions.

Supt. Paul Bennett says students deserve to be honoured.

“We know how much graduates look forward to celebrating this important milestone.

“We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and although it is not the same, schools are looking at ways to celebrate our graduates while following all Alberta Health Services guidelines.”

Peace River High School will celebrate and highlight graduates on social media throughout June.

The school has about 40-50 graduates and will host a ceremony with the graduates and staff on the afternoon on June 22 in the gym at the school.

The live feed is available for families, friends and the rest of the students in the classrooms.

Peace High is also offering the families with photos of the graduates, family and administration in an outdoor setting.

Families are planning a parade on June 26 at 4 p.m. in Peace River for a grand march.

Banners displaying the graduates’ pictures and name will hang in downtown Peace River for the summer months.

Peace Regional Outreach Campus graduates will have its graduation pictures on display in the community during the summer months.

The outreach campus has 7-9 graduates.

A digital celebration of graduates will be posted on Facebook and the school website.

Staff will safely present graduation certificates to students at their homes with their families.

Grimshaw Public School will prepare banners with each graduate’s photo and name to be displayed in the community in mid-June.

The school has 25 graduates.

Grimshaw school will organize times for graduates to receive their diploma in a presentation on stage at the school for household family members.