Judah Hill repairs in 2022?

Renovations to the Judah Hill road [Highway 744] in Northern Sunrise County may proceed this year, if all goes well.

Council received a letter from Peace River MLA Dan Williams informing them of tentative plans.

“Alberta Transportation will be procuring an engineering consultant to create a plan for the conversion of the road surface back to gravel,” wrote Williams.

“The project is in Alberta Transportation’s current Provincial Construction Program, tentatively scheduled to begin in 2024.”

But Williams added if money becomes available earlier, the conversion to gravel may occur sooner.

The news was seen as progress by council.

“We may even see more work this year,” noted Councillor Dan Boisvert. “That’s good news.”