JQT buyers apply to build camp

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The company that recently purchased Joe Quartly Trucking in High Prairie is already planning an expansion.

Avid Energy chief operating officer Clay Beal attended High Prairie town council’s Feb. 27 meeting to introduce himself to council and to explain details of his application to amend Land-use Bylaw 05-2015.

Avid Energy wants to establish a work camp on the southwest corner of the property in the town’s west end industrial park. To do that, however, council must amend the current land-Use bylaw because work camps are not a permitted use.

Beal told council the company plans to move “a lot of the operations here (High Prairie)” from its Slave Lake location.

Councillor Donna Deynaka asked how big the camp would be.

“Forty or 50-bed range,” replied Beal, adding six buildings would comprise the main portion of the camp with four dorms to house a few dozen employees. Any camp would be easy

to expand due to its mobility.

Council also received assurances the camp would only house employees working for Avid Energy and woud not compete against existing hotels.

After passing first reading, council set a public hearing for March 18 at 6 p.m. in council chambers to give the public a chance to voice concerns about the amendment.

Council also extended a hearty welcome to Avid Energy to the community.

The company is expected to add and/or maintain about 100 jobs to the region.