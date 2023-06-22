Joussard solar lights approved

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Solar street lights in Joussard are planned and cited as a priority for Big Lakes County council.

At its regular meeting June 14, council allocated $402,612 from the county community upgrade fund to install 36 solar street lights.

Solar lights in Joussard were confirmed in a list of potential projects updated in 2023, Kevin Cymbaluk, director of public works, told council.

Lights are proposed to be located on Peace River Drive and Lakeshore Ave.

“We’re filling in only where there are currently no street lights,” Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin said.

Solar lights are economical, Cymbaluk told council.

“They are cost effective. There’s lower maintenance costs with these lights.”

Reeve Robert Nygaard noted Faust has had some solar lights and overall costs have been low.

“We’ve had a few solar lights in Faust for about six years and there’s been no maintenance required,” said Nygaard, who represents the Faust ward.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk urged council to seek grants that promote energy efficiency to reduce county costs.

“This is one project we can look at getting grants,” he said.

Mifflin agreed.

“We can still look for grants,” Cymbaluk said.

However, Cymbaluk said grants for energy-efficient projects are not guaranteed.

“Grants are minimal,” Cymbaluk said.

The Joussard project will require about 20 hours of staff time to supervise and co-ordinate.

“This varies because of contractor re