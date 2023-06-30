Joussard ready to celebrate Canada Day

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Plans are being finalized for Canada Day celebrations at Joussard July 1.

Events occur at the Joussard Community Hall and are hosted by Joussard Community Association.

Opening ceremonies occur at 2 p.m. followed by the popular bicycle parade at 2:30 p.m. Children decorate bicycles, strollers, wagons – anything! – and parade around the hamlet led by the fire truck.

Various children’s and adult games occur from 3-5 p.m. and the roast beef supper is at 5 p.m. Tickets available at the door.

A fireworks display and music complete the day and evening. Fireworks occur rain or shine.