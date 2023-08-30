Job fair provides opportunities for employers, job seekers

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re looking for a new job or a career that will motivate you and make you happy, the chance to explore new opportunities is coming to the Riverdrive Mall in Peace River on Sept. 27.

The Peace River and Area Job Fair takes place from 4-7 p.m. and event coordinator and Town of Peace River’s Economic Development Committee’s volunteer business member Gayle Walton says they have an exciting array of potential employers participating in the event.

“We had thought this event might only attract businesses with larger numbers of employees with high turnover, but we have a real wide variety of employers and jobs,” says Walton.

“If you are looking for a job, if you are thinking about looking for a job, this is the place to go. If you don’t want a job, the variety of positions, industries, full-time and part-time might change your mind.”

She says that business types include schools, oilfield services, Corrections, health care services, fast food and restaurants, and the lumber mill. Job types include correction workers and officers, millwrights, electricians, equipment operators, first responders, health care workers, educational assistants, bus drivers, hospitality workers, Class 1 drivers, oilfield operators, and accounts, to name a few.

“Riverdrive Mall has graciously donated the space for our job fair,” says Walton.

“The job fair is put on jointly by Town of Peace River’s Economic Development Committee and the Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce.”

If businesses are interested in registering to take part in the job fair, they can register until Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. by filling out a registration on the Town of Peace River website at peaceriver.ca

Walton says it’s also a great opportunity for students to check out opportunities that may be suited for them as they complete their studies, with many part-time jobs available.

“Last year we had 33 booths and had to turn employers away because we were full,” Walton says.

“This year we have a larger venue and are expecting 40 employers.”

Walton explains the job fair was started after businesses in the area expressed their need for more help obtaining labour. She says the job fair helps create an opportunity for employers to connect with potential employees in a one-stop-shop event.

“There’s still nothing like face-to-face,” says Walton. “Employees can ask some questions and get immediate answers and a better sense of the job and the employer.”

This is the second year the event has been held in Peace River and Walton says the feedback from both employers and employees last year was positive, so they hope to hold the job fair annually.

“Rising interest rates, inflation – this is real stuff for people,” she says. “This affects people’s real lives and a second income, part-time work, short-term contract can be the answer or help at the very least.”

She says the post pandemic workforce issues have now stabilized opening the doors for many other people in the workforce.

“Moms can now rely again on schools and daycares for childcare,” she says. “That opens opportunity for them to find work. That school and childcare stability hasn’t been there always in recent past years.”