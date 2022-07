Dozens of bands made the trip from all over northern Alberta and British Columbia to play at the Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle July 21-23. Mainly country music was played to the delight of hundreds attending. The jamboree returned after a three-year hiatus [2019] due to COVID restrictions. Many commented on the friendliness shown by jamboree organizers and promised to return.

Dancing was not limited to the covered stage. Many also took part in dancing outside.

Rusty Rails from Hines Creek performed at the jamboree. Left-right are Tyson Gillett and Jim Zwick.

The Vern Stocking Band from Barrhead entertained. Left-right are Colleen Stocking and Vern Stocking.