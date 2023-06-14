Jam-packed lineup for Honey Festival

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Falher will be buzzing this weekend as it welcomes back its annual Honey Festival.

Much to the pleasure of community members, the festival will return to Main Street, the preferred location for attendees.

Organizer Tatum Small says the Honey Festival Committee has been advocating for the return of Honey Festival to Main Street, noticing that it was people’s preferred location over the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

“The community wanted the festival back on Main Street, so we pushed to get permission to have it moved back,” Small says.

“The festival will be stretched out from NAPA all the way to Red Apple.”

In addition to adding an exciting element for children to go on rides on Main Street, many local businesses also say that it helps to improve their sales and foot traffic in their shops throughout the weekend.

The annual festival is a great way for local people to kick off and celebrate the beginning of summer in the region. Popular activities like the Bee Beard demonstrations, a vendors’ market, and children’s games will be back to entertain the community.

“We’re excited to have rides on Main Street,” says Small.

“They will include a Swing, Pirates Revenge, Ballistic, and Reckless.”

Midway tickets are $3 each, or a one-day wristband for $30, or a two-day wristband for $45. Rides will kickstart the event on Friday from 5-8 p.m. They will also be run on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The much-anticipated BEEr gardens will be back on Main Street in front of the Napa Auto and will feature live music throughout the weekend.

Saturday events include the Honey Festival Parade which begins at 10 a.m. Entrants are asked to gather at the Pink Elephant Building.

For car enthusiasts or folks who have some fancy rides they want to show off, a Show ‘N Shine will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who has questions about the Show N’ Shine, or who wants to enter their vehicle, please phone Cody at (780) 837-1470.

“They usually roll their cars in first thing in the morning,” says Small.

“They’ll show up and register, then park their cars there all day.”

For the health enthusiasts in the crowd, Hicks Honey and Heritage are hosting a Colourblast Fun Run and Walk on Saturday at 8 a.m. Runners have to register by going to Gracie’s Pantry, Original Pete’s or online at runningroom.com. Registration costs $5.

“I think there’s going to be so much entertainment for a family,” says Small.

A Beach Volleyball Tournament will be held at Ecole Heritage on Saturday. Entry fee is $100 per team of four, with registration expected before June 14. Please register by texting to Isabelle at (780) 837-6672.

The Open-Air Mini Market will be located on Main Street near the Gazebo. Registrations and questions will be answered and administered through honeyfest market@gmail.com. Registration is $25 for a 10-foot space, registrants must provide their own tables or pop-up tents. This will be a chance for small businesses to showcase products, art.

The Slow Pitch Tournament will take place throughout the weekend. Registration is $600 per team, interested parties are asked to text Jason at (780) 837-0274. Please contact him soon, as spots are filling quickly.

“We will also have live music at the BEEr Gardens throughout the weekend,” says Small.

“ACFA helped coordinate bilingual artists to entertain. Kickback, a band out of Peace River, will be performing on Saturday night.”

Talent performing in the BEEr Gardens include Joel Lavoie, Alexanne Fillion, Meera Sylvain, Magmatix, Manon Mano, Renelle Ray, The Honey Cowboy, and Diamond Highway.

A Rib and Chili Cook-Off, sponsored by Smoky River FCSS will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 17. For more information call (780) 837-2220.

A barbecue supper will be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Club Alouette. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling Tatum at (780) 219-3567.

A Father’s Day Breakfast sponsored by FCSS will be held at the Log Cabin in Falher from 9-11 a.m. on June 18. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Small urges people to visit all the various attractions throughout the weekend.