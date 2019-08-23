It’s your “Last Chance to Splash,” at FABuLAS fundraiser in Honey Capital Park

People attending a previous “Last Chance to Splash,” in Honey Capital Park.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society (FABuLAS) will present its annual end of season “Last Chance to Splash” fundraiser event at Honey Capital Splash Park in Falher on Tuesday, September 3, from 2pm to 5pm.



Everyone is welcome to come and make a splash on the last day of the season, before the splash park closes for winter.



The event also features a bottle drive and bake sale and anyone who wishes to donate baked goods should bring their items to the park at 1.30pm, a half-hour before the event begins.



Those who have either bottles or baked goods to donate to FABuLas but need the items picked up; call Chantelle at 780-814.4311



The Town of Falher owns Honey Capital Park, including the splash park, while the FABuLAS board fundraise to enhancement the park and promote the facility.



The Splash Park is free and open to anyone from any area, including those outside the MD of Smoky River.



Having the Falher Regional Swimming Pool close on August 25, and the closing of the Splash Park on September 3, the emphasis now moves to winter sports and activities, beginning with the ice going in at Falher Arena on September 10.