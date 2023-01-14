It’s the end of 2022 and time to party!

Dancing was part of the Filipino celebration Dec. 30. A boy gets into the action to dance with young girls. Left-right, are Mia Fabian, 5, Gideon Millo, 2, and Daphne Bulosan, 5.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Families and people of all ages joined the Filipino community in the High Prairie region for an annual Christmas and New Year’s party Dec. 30 at the Legion Hall.

More than 200 people celebrated 2022 at the Reaching New Heights of Glam and Glitz Year-End Party, hosted by the LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian – High Prairie organization.

“About 250 people attended the party,” president Diana Escano says.

Just over 180 people attended the previous event in 2019.

The party was the first gathering for the Filipino organization since December 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

“Most people were so excited to party after two years since we didn’t have gatherings because of the pandemic,” Escano says.

“It’s also part of our culture that Christmas is the time to celebrate with family and friends.

“We love to sing, dance, eat and be merry together.”

Guests also came from as far away as Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Calgary.

“The Filipino-Canadian organization officers are grateful for the outpouring of support for its members, their families and friends in celebrating with us in our year-end party,” Escano says.

“From what I heard from most messages I received, it was another successful event, which we did not expect, but it was amazing.”

Other annual events for the organization are planned to return in 2023, Escano says.

The organization plans to host the annual Family Valentine’s Party sometime on the Family Day weekend, Feb. 17-20.

“We plan to celebrate Filipino Heritage Month every June to share and show the rich Filipino tradition we have here,” Escano says.

“We want to showcase traditional games, folk dancing and original Filipino music.

“This will help our younger Filipino-Canadian youth to get reacquainted with their heritage.”

The local Filipino organization is eager to stage its annual sports festival.

“We plan to hold our sportsfest in July,” Escano says.

She notes the organization plans to conduct a survey to ask people what activities they want to help organizers plan the event.

Adult singers entertain for the crowd. Left-right, are Max Simogan, Veronica Mandocdoc and Diane Palisoc. Princess Rabara, 12, left, and Bethany Burback, 11, dance in a group of older girls. Women dance and keep in step. Left-right, are LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian – High Prairie organization president Diana Escano, Levina Balonos and Josephine Francisco. Kaden Rosario, 9, left, and Skyler Bulosan, 7, take aim as they dance in a group that entertained. Officers of the LuzViMinda Filipino Canadian – High Prairie organization were sworn in at the party. Left-right, are Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, organization president Diana Escano, vice-president Rhoda Fabian, executive secretary Angela Ambida, recording secretary N-grid Lascuna, financial secretary Hazel Jane Simogan, business manager Diane Palisoc and assistant treasurer Shaina Hazel Ablog. The photo does not include all 25 board members.