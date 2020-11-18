It’s Parents Matter Appreciation Week at PRSD

SPN Staff

Thousands of students in Peace River School Division are celebrating their parents and guardians this week during PRSD’s annual Parents Matter Appreciation Week.



The special week runs Nov. 16-20 and allows students to thank their parents and guardians for the important role they have in their learning and well-being.



“Now more than ever, it is important that parents be recognized for their involvement and support,” says board chair Darren Kuester.



“The pandemic has certainly caused a variety of stressors in our lives and for our parents who are already juggling many roles and responsibilities – we thank you. We recognize and appreciate the time, sacrifice, coordination and effort you have and are all making.”



Although Parents Matter Appreciation Week celebrations and events will look different this year because of pandemic restrictions, PRSD schools are planning safe ways to show appreciation to parents and guardians.



In addition to school-based activities and demonstrations of appreciation, every PRSD student will be given class time to reflect and write messages of appreciation on specially created “Parents Matter” cards to give to their parents and guardians.



“Whether it is helping with homework, providing encouragement and praise, being on school council, cooking breakfast or packing lunches, this week is a way for students to say thank you to their parents and guardians for all they do,” says Kuester.



Parents Matter week was created because of the overwhelming appreciation students expressed when asked, “How can parents be involved in student success?” Hundreds of students responded to the online question in 2011 on PRSD’s public engagement forum.



“On behalf of the board, thank you to our parents and guardians for all you do. You are important members of the Peace River School Division family and we hope that you enjoy this special week in celebration of you.”



Watch for photos of school events on PRSD school Facebook pages. Links can be found on the PRSD website at www.prsd.ab.ca.