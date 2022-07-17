Internet for Smoky region supported

High Prairie School Division is supporting efforts by the Smoky River Chamber of Commerce to add high-speed Internet services to the region that includes Falher, McLennan and surrounding areas.

High-speed Internet has been identified by chamber members and local businesses as a top priority.

“The board voted to advocate as a voice of the business community and join with partners who are working to bring high-speed Internet into the region,” chamber president Nichole Simard said in a story in South Peace News on Feb. 16.

HPSD, who agreed to provide a letter of support at its June 21 meeting, is a member of the Smoky River Chamber of Commerce.