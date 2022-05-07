Interim CAO appointed by Town of High Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

He’s back to lend a helping hand.

High Prairie town council hired former CAO Brian Martinson on a temporary basis effective April 22 at its April 21 special meeting.

The vote was not unanimous with Mayor Brian Panasiuk and councillors Donna Deynaka, John Dunn, Therese Yachshyn voting in favour while Councillor Judy Stenhouse opposed.

Councillor James Waikle was absent from the meeting while Councillor Sacha Martens declared a pecuniary interest and did not vote.

Martinson’s pay by contract is the same as when he retired Aug. 31, 2020. Taking into account vacation pay, it works out to $82.04 per hour.

Council has been trying to hire a full-time CAO the last few months.

Martinson retired in 2020 after working for the Town of High Prairie for 29 years, the previous five as CAO.