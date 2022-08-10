Inter.Sect Music Festival returning to High Prairie

St. Groove performed punk, blues and rock in High Prairie at the Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival 2021 on The Galley stage.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A variety of music and art will be featured at the second annual Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival Aug. 11-14 at High Prairie Rodeo Grounds.

The festival is organized by Levi Quartly, who has roots in the community.

“I am anticipating we’ll get about 300-400 people,” says Quartly, founder of Dropaganda Productions.

“I really hope local people come out this year.

“We are really trying to bring something that I think has something for everyone to enjoy.”

Many changes have been made since the inaugural event last year.

A variety of music will be on three stages, The Galley, The Bridge and The Booster, the new stage.

“This new area will host ambient, down- tempo, lo-fi, anything with ‘chill vibes’, a funk block and some yet-to-be-released eclectic musical surprises.”

“We’re going to have a huge upgrading in staging and decor this year,” Quartly says.

Music, art, graffiti exhibitions, workshops, vendors’ markets, children’s activities and camping are all part of the fun.

“The main attractions will be the graffiti expo, our new art walks and vendor village, a kids’ zone and, of course, the music,” Quartly says.

“We will have a wide variety of music genres from a hip hop expo, country and rock from The Congregation, and The Give’ Em Hell Boys, The Blue Mules and more.

“On the electronic side, we have Longwalkshortdock returning after it wowed the crowd last year.

“We also have Slynk, Fort Knox Five and Moontricks, our most-requested act since the start of the project.”

Performers will travel from across Canada and as far away as Amsterdam.

“We will also have a late-night block of metal bands,” Quartly says.

“It has been our desire from first concept to be able to offer a little something for everyone,” Quartly says.

The Galley stage will feature El Niven and The Alibi as some of the headliners.

Hilarious comedy is also being planned for The Galley.

“We’re really leaning into the smokey blues, country, rock and this year we will also add a block of metal

The Bridge stage will host electronic and bass music, DnB, Electro, Psy-trance, Dubstep and the hip-hop showcase.

For the art market, he invites artists of all kinds.

Tickets will be available at the gate.

For tickets and information, visit website www.intersectamf.com.