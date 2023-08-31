Inter.Sect attendance increases 50% from 2022

A variety of music and art was featured at the third annual Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival held at the High Prairie Rodeo Grounds from Aug. 17-20. “We had about 750 people at the festival,” says event organizer Levi Quartly, of High Prairie, and founder of Dropoganda Productions. About 500 attended last year. Music, art, graffiti exhibitions, workshops, vendors’ markets and village, family and children’s activities and camping were all part of the festival. An indoor stage inside Edmo Peyre Building was added to accommodate wet and inclement weather. Quartly says more local people attended and more day passes were sold than in previous years. He plans to return in 2024 for the fourth annual festival.

A variety of music and art was featured at the third annual Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival held at the High Prairie Rodeo Grounds Aug. 17-20. Above, women danced at the The Booster Stage including, left-right, Trina Tigeris, of Spruce Grove, Cora Kreskoski, of St. Paul, Natalie Halsey, of St. Paul, and Lauren Bittner, of St. Paul.
James Greenway, of Edmonton, paints a mural featuring a mushroom character and a bug as one of many murals painted on the site.
Soul Smash performs on The Galley Stage inside the Edmo Peyre Hall.
Rae Penney, of Sherwood Park, creates a seahorse as one of many murals painted on the site, using spray paint for the first time!
Ben Eichner, left, and Joanne Eichner, both of Airdrie, show their artwork by Sand Castle Artistry in the art market in the Edmo Peyre Hall.
Sammy Bright, of Edmonton, shows her acrylic paintings in the art market in the Edmo Peyre Hall at the Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival.
Perry Dzuris, of Salmo, B.C., shows his clothing he designs at this business Arcane Coda outdoors at the Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival.
Ashley Johansson, of High Prairie, shows a variety of her artwork in the art market in the Edmo Peyre Hall.
Noah Weigel, of Calgary, entertains with his contact juggling act using a hat and an acrylic ball on The Booster Stage.
Kelly Tarnowski, of Tofield, AB shows her artwork in her business Skandles in the art market in the Edmo Peyre Hall.
A pair of rappers named Sellin Keller perform on The Bridge Stage outdoors.
Jason Sazinski, of Regina, Sask., show his work in his business Furdaze Bazaar outdoors.
A pair of rappers named Illiam perform on The Bridge Stage outdoors.
Tanner Hennessey, left, and artist Chelsey Dawn Salm, of Calgary, 15, show her works in her business Artistry Illuminated outdoors.
Andy Guba, left, and vendor Candy Sheffield, of Calgary, shows her artwork in her business Beyond the Spectrum outdoors.
Lucy Sheffield, 15, left, and her sister Zizi Sheffield, 10, of Calgary, have fun with hula hoops by the outdoor vendors.

