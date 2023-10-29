Inspired by Halloween

Spooks and borderline horror grace the images of the Art room at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School. Students invited the strange and wonderful with open palettes! The class is instructed by Rhonda Lund.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi sets the stage for Halloween, with a bit of gore, using 1-point persective and mixed media.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Connor Anderson studied leaves very closely to achieve this sparkling, crisp effect in his pencil crayon drawing from real life
Grade 11, Art 20 student Haley Billings intentionally creates this disturbing portrait for a facial proportions study.
Art 20 student Mya Dwernychuk gave her assignment a carefully proportioned skull and a soft touch using pencil crayon and a fluttering butterfly.
Grade 12, Art 30 student Angelique Brule, with her signature style in her assignment, used felt markers to complete a study from real life.
Grade 9, Photography student Renard Nava used his DSRL camera, and a slow shutter-speed setting, to get us into the spirit of Halloween.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Corbin Welch-Willier used pencil crayon to successfully create a spooky setting in his colour wheel assignment.