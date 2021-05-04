Inspiration – Words worth hearing

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene.

Have you ever noticed in a comedy sketch or cartoon that when the writer or illustrator wants to indicate a conversation is not worth listening to, he or she says, “Blah, blah, blah …?”



We often laugh at this because to tell the truth, we all at one time or another have had our minds drift off during a conversation. Have you ever intentionally tuned out a person during a speech or conversation?



Why?



Sometimes the speaker’s thoughts are irrelevant to the current situation. Sometimes the speaker’s way of articulating his or her thoughts is boring. Sometimes the dialogue has gone on far too long and exceeded your ability to concentrate.



If we are to be completely honest, we have to admit that the credibility of the speaker is a definite key to the length of time that we will allow before we begin to, “blah, blah, blah”. Regardless of the credentials or the topic he or she has presented in order to get you to come and listen – the credibility of the individual is a major underlying factor.



Is there anyone else out there who gets tired of smooth talking, charismatic individuals saying the words you want to hear just to get your support? Yet somehow, you know that behind all those nice words is someone who really does not care about you and is driven by his or her own self interest.



In 1 Corinthians 13:1-3, we read an amazing and sobering challenge prior to the famous “Love” passage read at many a wedding ceremony.



“Love is patient and kind, never jealous, boastful, proud, or rude. Love isn’t selfish or quick tempered. It doesn’t keep a record of wrongs that others do.” [1 Corinthians 13:4-5]



In 1 Corinthians 13:1-3, we read: “What if I could speak all languages of humans and even of angels? If I did not love others, I would be nothing more than a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. What if I could prophesy and understand all mysteries and all knowledge? And what if I had faith that moved mountains? I would be nothing, unless I loved others. What if I gave away all that I owned and let myself be burned alive? I would gain nothing, unless I loved others.”



Now before you read, “blah, blah, blah” in this column, we need to understand the context of this column. The Bible tells us a person can do unbelievably great things that impress the life out of us. A person can be super intelligent, articulate and charismatic. A super nice person. However, if the genuine love of God is not in them, then all their earthly accomplishments are for nothing.



The challenge of this column is simple. Does your spouse, significant other or your children hear you clearly, or is it more like a “blah, blah, blah”? Do your co-workers and others hear you clearly or is it more like a “blah, blah, blah”?



You can take all the courses the world says makes you an expert in any given field. However, without God’s love flowing through you – you may say all the right things but be heard as “blah, blah, blah”.



And that love is available to all who ask for God’s grace, forgiveness and the love of Jesus Christ to flow in and through you to others.



It all comes down to our individual credibility!



Does your true character give you the credibility to speak – “Words worth hearing”?