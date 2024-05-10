Inspiration – Understanding why Jesus is omniscient

Rev. Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Skillful counsellors have brought people to face themselves and see the false defence they have built up to protect their egos.

“Truth serum” had been used successfully in psychiatric wards to discover what is bothering a person when neither the counsellor nor the patient has been able to discover it.

The lie detector of the police laboratory indicates by a change of heartbeat whether a person is speaking the truth or not.

But God needs none of these devices.

One of his attributes is omniscience.

Being omniscient is having complete or unlimited knowledge, awareness, or understanding; perceiving all things.

We see that omniscience in the following text.

“Now while He was in Jerusalem at the Passover Feast, many people saw the miraculous signs He was doing and believed in His name. But Jesus would not entrust himself to them, for He knew all men. He did not need man’s testimony about man, for He knew what was in a man.” (John 2: 23, 24)

The miraculous signs Jesus was doing produced faith in Him that would have been faith He was the Messiah, the Son of God. However, since Jesus knew all things about His believers, He could not entrust Himself to them. They believed He was the Messiah, but He could see that their perception of who and what the Messiah was did not line up with Scripture. In His omniscience He could see that they believed in a Messiah who would rise up to destroy the Romans who were ruthlessly ruling over them. They were looking for a worldly Jewish Messiah, like King David was; not the Saviour of the whole world, a Saviour of even the Romans who were oppressing them.

So Jesus could not entrust Himself to them, or they would try to make Him that earthly “king of the Jews” they envisioned.

Well, we should also apply this concept to ourselves. We said that Jesus’ omniscience played a significant role in His actions that day at the temple. Does Jesus’ omniscience also play a significant role in our relationship with Jesus today?

“For a man’s ways are in full view of the Lord, and He examines all his paths.” (Proverbs 5: 21)

“My eyes are on all their ways; they are not hidden from me, nor is their sin concealed from my eyes.” (Jeremiah 16: 17)

The Lord Jesus knows all and sees all. And, as He knew the hearts of those who believed Him to be the Messiah, He knows our hearts as well! Our body is a temple, a temple of the Holy Spirit. What is in our temple along with the Holy Spirit? We are all saints and sinners at the same time, and any secret sins in our temple are obvious to Jesus. We all daily fall far short of the cleansed temple Jesus wants to reside in.

Our Lord calls us to recognize our utter need for cleansing of our hearts laden with sin. He calls us to allow His right and just law to show us our sins and then in repentance and faith to receive Him as He reaches out to us – to you – with His love and mercy.

He urgently desires to cleanse “the temple of your heart,” to wash it pure with the only cleaning agent that will get the “stench” out – His holy, precious blood shed for you and the whole world!

This He did on the blessed cross of Calvary. As in the previous column, because of His omniscience He was able to see past the phony righteousness of those selling cattle and exchanging money to all the greed, gouging and cheating that was being endorsed by the authorities. “Zeal” for his Father’s house drove Him to cleanse the temple that fateful day, and “zeal” for you – zeal motivated by His eternal love drove Him to the cross to cleanse you, so that you could be a “temple of the Holy Spirit”.

And He continues to have our body and soul washed clean as we participate in confession, absolution and Holy Communion, thereby making us all to be His righteous ones forever, even though we sin daily!

Blessings!