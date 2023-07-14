Inspiration – ‘Together we can’ but ‘separately we cannot’

Pastor

Phil Lutton,

HIgh Prairie

Victory Life

Church.

“Together we can. . . what,” you may ask.

Perhaps I should have said, “together, we must. . .” It may have conveyed a greater sense of importance and urgency.

OK, what “must” we do then?

Simply put, as Christians, we must spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to every available person at every available time by every available means.

This commission was given to no other than “The Church” (ekklesia) or a body of believers in Christ and it’s through this body that we have been told, “go” (Matthew 28).

Ephesians 4 clearly states, (verse 4) “one body” (Ecclesia), one Spirit (Holy Spirit), one hope (of our calling), (verse 5) one Lord, one Faith, one baptism, (verse 6) one God and Father of all, who is above all and through all and in all”.

Can you see it? One!

The One and only triune God has called one body to deliver the good news for all.

Ephesian 4, however, describes this body as having many parts – “one body, many parts”.

Isn’t diversity a beautiful expression of God?

Query: is this body (of Christ) working in sync or is our selfishness or adversary having us “kneecap” each other?

Being in construction for quite a few years, I shared this metaphor with my wife.

Being a bricklayer, I’ve been called to apply brick to the front of a new home. When preparing the walls to apply the brick, I yelled up to the roofer so he knew we were working below.

As the morning progressed, a plumber and his helper began the preliminary rough-ins in the basement. Later, a siding contractor swung by to measure for a quote and after lunch, an electrician and his crew began pulling wire throughout the house so they could power up the home.

I explained to my wife that out of all the tradespeople working, only one was called to bring the power – others were called to different diverse work.

The point is – “all are called” to the build the house.

Metaphorically – the same is true of His Church – many parts, one body.

Each trade was called because it was already pre-determined they were very qualified and skilled.

But – again – they were all called to build the “House”.

As believers, we need to respect diversity within the body. It is one of the most beautiful ways to express the love of God.

How this diversity expresses itself will differ.

Although diverse, God has still called us all to build “His” House.

Remember it is “He”, “Christ”, who has called.

Men or our adversary has had many believe diversity should disqualify people’s specific calling or role in Christ’s body, which is not true, leaving some to trust “their” own doctrine is the only true way, when, in reality, that only promotes division.

Or maybe I should say it like this – “His” house is not being built because the skilled trades are quarrelling.

Considering that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” should make believers think.

We don’t have what it takes to do what is required alone.

Only “in Christ” can we “all” build “His House” to a complete and ready state.

It isn’t the doctrine of man. No!

Unity is in Christ.

Ephesians 4:13 states, “Until we all come to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to a perfect man, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ”.

Believing in Christ should bring us together, not any doctrine of man or group.

The terms “In Him” and “In Christ” are found 180 times in the New Testament.

Paul uses them 143 times in the Epistles.

Think about it – it is in Christ and in “the knowledge of the Son of God,” not doctrine, that develops unity in “Christ’s” body.

So, I ask, with respect to building “His” Church – will it be “together we can” or will it continue to be “separately we can’t?”