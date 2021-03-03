Inspiration – The Holy Spirit and You

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister.

Who is the Holy Spirit? This is the same question some disciples of John the Baptist asked St. Paul, when they met him years after they had been baptized by John. [Acts 19:1-7]



The Holy Spirit descended on the disciples of Jesus at Pentecost, 50 days after Jesus’ death and resurrection. [Acts 2: 1-4]



The Holy Spirit is the Third Person of the Trinity, who delivers God’s grace, the mystery of it all.



Let’s start at the beginning. God created the world through the Word, then He sanctified and purified the world through Jesus, offering Him on the cross as the perfect sacrifice for the remission of sins. Then through the power of the Holy Spirit, He raised Jesus from the dead, called the resurrection. As proof, Jesus then appeared to His disciples eight times, before ascending to His Father in heaven all through the power of the Holy Spirit. [Genesis 1-2, Mark 16:9-14, Acts 1:9-11]



Then God confirmed His creation.



“In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came into being through Him, and without Him not one thing came into being. What has come into being in Him was life, and the life was the light of all men and women.” [John 1:1-4]



The Holy Spirit is the unifying factor between God the Father, and the Son, [Jesus], and all three are one God in agreement, three persons one God.



How did Mary receive the Holy Spirit?



An angel appears to Mary and says, “Hail full of grace, or highly favoured one, you will conceive a child in the flesh. When she asked how could this be, since she is a virgin, the angel says, ‘The Holy Spirit will come upon you and the power of the most high will overshadow you: therefore the child to be born will be called ‘Son of God’” Jesus.” [Luke 1:26-35]



Mary’s response: “Here am I the servant of the Lord: Let it be with me according to your Word.” [Luke 1:38]



The prophet Isaiah had prophesied this seven centuries before. [Isaiah 7:14]



We are told Mary was sinless by God’s grace from conception, and remained so even after the birth of Jesus. Mary accomplished this by the grace of Jesus’ presence and later through the power of the Holy Spirit.



How can we manage without Jesus and fellowship of the Holy Spirit?



St. Paul tells us we cannot even pronounce the holy name of Lord Jesus without the inspiration of the Holy Spirit of love. How can we make any progress in the spiritual life without His constant aid? [1 Corinthians 13:3]



St. Paul should know. Before his conversion, he persecuted and killed Christians, under the name of Saul of Tarsus. Then when Jesus knocked him from his high horse, he heard a voice say: “Saul, Saul why do you persecute me?”



He was also struck blind and asked, “Who are you Lord?”



The answer came, “Jesus whom you are persecuting?” [Acts9:4-9]



He then had to be prayed over by a disciple named Ananias, that he might regain his sight and receive the Holy Spirit. [Acts 9:17]



God the Father and Jesus would like to be more active in your life through the grace of the Holy Spirit. Mary, our Mother, keeps insisting we are in a time of grace before the wrath of God comes. Then it may be too late. Whether through our death or world disasters should we not consider making the appropriate changes in our lives?



Returning to prayer through the rosary or reading the Bible would help. Finding time for Jesus on Sunday and keeping the Sabbath holy. Maybe looking at our family relationship to make the changes that are needed to unite ourselves with God’s Word.



How do we accomplish this? Not possible on our own, it’s a free gift, accept God’s grace and consider asking Jesus into our hearts and lives. Then ask the Holy Spirit to open our eyes and ears to receive, just as the apostles did.



This is His promise to us: “Ask, and it will be given you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened for you. [Matthew 7:7]



Do not despair one day at a time and first things first, “all things are possible with God.”