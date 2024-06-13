Inspiration – Salvation is yours through Christ alone

Rev. Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church

The term shepherd is what Jesus uses to identify Himself. He really is the true Good Shepherd!

But remember, shepherd is also a term used to describe those other people who tend to God’s flock, people who have spiritual oversight like the apostles and the pastors of today.

Then in the early church in Acts 3-4, we see the contrast between those other shepherds, the Jewish authorities, and the under shepherds of the Good Shepherd, that is, the apostles. The Pharisees and the chief priests, mostly Sadducees, had become self-serving shepherds, protecting their places of honour and caring little for the people.

Peter and John were under arrest, standing before the Jewish Council. Their crime? They had just healed a lame man and were preaching to the crowds how the resurrected Christ had made that happen. Peter and John were going to the temple and a man crippled from birth asks them for money. Peter responded as said in Acts 3:4-9, 16.

“Peter looked straight at him, as did John. Then Peter said, ‘Look at us!’ So the man gave them his attention, expecting to get something from them. Then Peter said, ‘Silver or gold I do not have, but what I have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk.’ Taking him by the right hand, he helped him up, and instantly the man’s feet and ankles became strong. He jumped to his feet and began to walk. Then he went with them into the temple courts, walking and jumping, and praising God . . . (Peter explains) ‘By faith in the name of Jesus, this man whom you see and know was made strong. It is Jesus’ name and the faith that comes through Him that has given this complete healing to him, as you can all see.’”

Since these Jewish leaders were the very ones who crucified Jesus, Peter’s message “greatly disturbed” them. Most of these leaders were Sadducees who did not believe in any resurrection, even for themselves. They were jealous because of the people’s reaction and upset because they were proclaiming Jesus to be alive.

It must be incredibly annoying to go to all the trouble of crucifying someone, only to have His followers pop up to tell everyone that he hasn’t stayed dead!

But Peter is quick to point out the irony of this. He asks, in effect, “You’re upset because of an act of kindness? You just saw someone healed. What kind of people find fault with an act of kindness? Is that the kind of shepherds you are?”

Peter knew that the Shepherd under whom he served cared for His sheep by just such acts of kindness. So Peter continues explaining to the Sadducees what he had told the crowd at the healing:

“Then know this, you and all the people of Israel: It is by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified but whom God raised from the dead, that this man stands before you healed.” . . . “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4: 10, 12)

Jesus was the One behind this lovingly action. He’s the foundation, He’s the way, and He is where salvation is found. Others may proclaim another route to salvation, but Paul makes it clear that there is no other route to salvation except by Jesus Christ.

Believing the message of the resurrection can transform lives. When Jesus died on the cross He carried inside Himself all your sin and the sin of the whole world for all time. There He endured the entire wrath of God for that sin, satisfying entirely the wrath of God that we deserved for our sin.

Then in His resurrection he proved He had defeated death and the author of sin and death – Satan. Now there is no one else who can make that claim. Jesus is the only way to salvation and eternal life with God.

He proved that claim in the healing of the lame man!

Since we are all spiritual beings with an eternal existence this is most important. “Salvation is found in no one else!”

Blessings!