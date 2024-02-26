Inspiration – Loving an all-knowing, all-seeing God

Rev. Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church.

“Now while He was in Jerusalem at the Passover Feast, many people saw the miraculous signs He was doing and believed in His name. But Jesus would not entrust Himself to them, for He knew all men. He did not need man’s testimony about man, for He knew what was in a man.” (John 2: 23, 24)

The miraculous signs Jesus did produced faith in Him, that would have been faith that He was the Messiah, the Son of God.However, since Jesus knew all things about His believers, He could not entrust Himself to them. We call that attribute of God in that He is all knowing and all seeing and nothing is hidden from Him.

Those who believed in His Name believed He was the Messiah, but Jesus could see their perception of who and what the Messiah was did not line up with Scripture. In his omniscience, He could see they believed in a Messiah who would rise up to destroy the Romans who were ruthlessly ruling over them. They were looking for a worldly Jewish Messiah, like King David was; not the Saviour of the whole world, a Saviour of even the Romans who were oppressing them.

So Jesus could not entrust Himself to them, or they would try to make Him that earthly “king of the Jews” they envisioned by force.

Well, we should apply the lessons in this Scripture to ourselves also. We said that Jesus’ omniscience played a significant role in His actions in not putting His trust in men. Does Jesus’ omniscience also play a significant role in our relationship with Jesus today?

“For a man’s ways are in full view of the Lord, and He examines all His paths.” (Proverbs 5: 21)

“My eyes are on all their ways; they are not hidden from me, nor is their sin concealed from my eyes.” (Jeremiah 16: 17) The Lord Jesus knows all and sees all. And, as He knew the hearts of those who believed in His Name, He knows our hearts as well. Our body is a temple, a temple of the Holy Spirit. What is in our temple along with the Holy Spirit? We are all saints and sinners at the same time, and any secret sins in our temple are obvious to Jesus.

We all daily fall far short of the cleansed temple Jesus wants to reside in. We, too, live a life that is like those early believers, a life that does not line up with Scripture.

During this holy season of Lent, our Lord calls us to recognize our utter need for cleansing of our hearts laden with sin. He calls us to allow His right and just Law to show us our sins and then in repentance and faith to receive Him as he reaches out to us – to you – with His love and mercy. He urgently desires to cleanse “the temple of your heart,” to wash it pure with the only cleaning agent that will get the “stench” out – His holy, precious blood shed for you and the whole world! This He did on the blessed cross of Calvary, about three years after those who saw His miracles believed in His name. He was motivated by His eternal love that had him willingly submit to the cross to cleanse you, so you could be a “temple of the Holy Spirit”.

And He continues to have our body and soul washed clean as we participate in confession, absolution and Holy Communion, thereby making us all to be his righteous ones forever, even though He is aware that we sin daily!

Grace is receiving the undeserved love or favour of God; mercy is not receiving the punishment that our thoughts and actions rightly deserve.

Blessings is an abundance of Mercy and Grace!