Inspiration – God’s great love for us

Rev. Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Because of our sinful nature we sin each day, in thought, in word, and in deed.



As a result some may feel like God is like an angry parent when we do wrong. Actually, God loves us dearly in spite of who and what we are.



We are told in Romans 5:6-10: “You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous man, though for a good man someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since we have now been justified by His blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through Him! For if, when we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to Him through the death of His Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through His life!”



While we were weak, Christ died for us.



While we were sinners, Christ died for us.



While we were His enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son.



Three times, in short order in this passage, St. Paul reiterates our helplessness — even our hostility — to God. And yet God, in love, sent His Son to die for us.



When these repeated statements are examined side-by-side, it could not be clearer that our salvation is God’s work alone, without any help from us. Indeed, God has to work against our hostility to save us: while we were still weak, while we were still sinners, while we were God’s enemies, Christ died for us.



Christ’s death shows us God’s great love for us. Although we were enemies, although we were sinners, going against God’s will, Christ dies for us. In His death and through baptism, we also die with Him.



The old nature of sin, the heritage of Adam, dies with Christ on the cross!



More than this, in His resurrection, we rise to new life. Christ’s resurrection, to which we are joined in baptism, gives to us the new, living, eternal Spirit by which we also now live forever. In this way Christ overcomes our sinful nature and gives us a new nature by putting His Spirit in us at our baptism.



So, we have been justified — judged righteous and made righteous by the pouring out of Christ’s blood, by His death. It is by the cruel death of God’s only Son, Jesus, that God demonstrates His great love for us. Sin has been forgiven and put to death in us. We are saved from the wrath of God.



Furthermore, by Christ’s sinless life, death and resurrection, we also now are saved and reconciled to God, living in newness and holiness forever. We are no longer alienated enemies of God; rather we are loved by God despite our sin.



Rejoice in God through Christ! Burst forth in songs of thanksgiving! Give praise to our Father, who, in great love, has rescued us from our heritage in Adam and given us a new heritage as his children! All this He has done by His Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, to whom be all glory, forever and ever.



Although our own parents anger for our disobedience to them is understandable, God’s great love for us, His sinful children, is beyond human reasoning.



Blessings!