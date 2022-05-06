Inspiration – Barriers to belief

Pastor

Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie

Church of the

Nazarene.

Truth be told, everyone is guided by a belief system.

The big question you must ask “What belief system will determine your daily and future life decisions?”

Whether you call yourself an atheist, an agnostic, New Ager, Buddhist, Hindu, Pantheist, Jewish, Muslim, Roman Catholic, Orthodox, Jehovah’s Witness, Mor- mon, Baptist, Pente- costal, Nazarene or some other faith, you are governed in your actions by a belief system.

The belief system you embrace at any time of your life is shaped by a multitude of factors and your belief system will influence the way you see and understand life.

This is true even in science. There is no true way to objectively interpret data while engaging in a scientific experiment as the data will always be filtered through your previous life experiences and scientific training. Even though scientific study by its very nature should be objective.

When we talk about barriers to belief, we need to begin with a soul searching and honest self-evaluation of the influences that have contributed to the development of the motivation centre of our very being.

How has the role modeling of our parents and/or guardians and their belief system affected me? Was it positive or negative? Did it create in me a desire to embrace their belief system or reject it?

How about the role modeling of my friends and extended family?

How have various social media platforms influenced the development of my belief system?

How have the books that I have read or the movies I have seen or the songs I have listened to affected the development of my belief system?

“Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” [Proverbs 4:23]

Let’s put our cards on the table.

How does one believe that it is possible to have a great marriage if their parents are cheating on each other, or flirting with others, or substituting pornogra- phy for intimacy, or abusing a spouse, separated or even divorced?

How does one believe in justice when so often the bullies win, and the victims of bullies lose?

How does one believe in forgiveness, grace and healing when these are mere words spoken on a Sunday but not practiced in our day-to-day?

How does one believe in truth without credibility?

The truth is that we will all stand before God one day and be judged upon what belief system has ruled our lives. [Revelation 20:11-15]

Many of the world religions and philosophies are about being able to change ourselves without the help of God. These are manmade religions that are based upon a celestial scale of good works outweighing bad works.

I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, Messiah who died on the Cross at Calvary to pay a price for our sins that we could not pay.

I believe that I am saved by grace through faith and not of works lest any man should boast.

My Easter weekend [Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday] was all about remem- bering the price Jesus Christ paid so that my broken relationship with God, the Creator, Redeemer, and Sustainer of life, could be repaired.

The empty tomb and the fact that Jesus Christ was resurrected from the dead is God’s guarantee of my salvation and a phenomenal eternity.

My belief system is shaped by love and there are no longer any barriers to true belief for me.