Inspiration – A season of choice for everyone

Pastor

Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie

Church of the

Nazarene.

As you read this “inspiration column,” you find yourself between two elections – one federal and one municipal for the Province of Alberta.

One has passed and one is to come. Some of you will exercise your choice to vote and some of you will exercise your choice to refrain from voting.

Regardless of the decision that you make: whether you vote or not; whether you vote for an incumbent or not; whether you vote for a friend, family member, co-worker or for a newcomer to your area – you are faced with a choice to make.

There are many seasons in life when we are called upon to make choices – our graduating high school students will be choosing a direction for the next stage in their life; post secondary students will be choosing where to work when they graduate; for some it may be to rent or own a house; for some it may be who to date or when or if to marry the one they are dating; and for some it may be to vaccinate or not to vaccinate.

Life is full of choices! This is truly a season for so many choices or decisions to be made.

It is the same in your spiritual life. There are so many choices for a person to make. Many will choose a church for the programming it offers – live worship; children’s programs; teens; a preaching style that resonates with them or any other number of reasons.

Some will choose to ignore Christianity altogether, choosing instead to ignore God or pretend that He does not even exist.

Some will choose a religion where they can control the hereafter or outcome by following a works-based checklist they feel they can succeed at.

We all make a choice. To suggest that you do not choose to make a choice is making a choice.

With each choice we make there are consequences for our actions. Life in the physical world is a mirror of life in the spiritual world. We cannot escape the accountability for the decisions we make. Shifting blame is not an option and neither is blaming your decisions on the conduct of others. You and You alone must one day answer to God for the decisions you have made in this life.

“Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment, so Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many; and He will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for Him.” [Hebrews 9:27-28]

The Bible tells us that we can make choices for a season. That season is our lifetime. As we have, once again, discovered, the length of a season does not always follow the calendar as our weather patterns seem to change from day to day.

Therefore, the length of time we spend on the earth is not necessarily – three score and ten. As someone once said, “It is not the amount of time you live but what you do with that time that counts.”

However, our choices here while we remain alive not only affect our quality of life now but determine how we will spend eternity since our souls were created to be eternal.

In this life you must make a choice whom you will serve: God who provides forgiveness and eternal life without judgement because Jesus Christ paid the price for your sin on the cross at Calvary, or will you choose to serve a different god?

Joshua, the leader of the Israelites after Moses, challenged his people in Joshua 24:15 – “But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.”

The Bible is filled with accounts of people who once knew God but decided to follow the crowd and worship the gods of the society within which they lived. Although God did not like their decision, He honoured it and allowed the god that they chose to worship to protect them. God stepped aside as He desired a freely given love and commitment from the people who desired to be His people and for Him to be their God.

Among the many choices you will make this season – the one to choose the forgiveness that Jesus offers is the only guarantee of real freedom, hope, peace, and restored relationship with God. This is the only choice that leads to a real and lasting freedom.

Choose wisely,