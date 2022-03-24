Inquiry set for murder suspect

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man last November will go to a preliminary inquiry in almost one year.

The matter of Travis Myles Melnyk, 40, returned to the docket in High Prairie provincial court March 14.

Judge G.R. Ambrose set the preliminary inquiry for Feb. 28 to March 3, 2023 in High Prairie.

“We confirmed the dates at a pre-trial conference,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

The Crown and the lawyer representing Melnyk, Brian Hurley, agreed on the dates.

However, the preliminary inquiry may still be relocated to Slave Lake, Hudson said, considering the High Prairie courthouse is busier and takes up more time.

Judge Ambrose agreed the venue may change.

“It’s going to be in High Prairie, at this time,” he decided.

Melnyk also faces a charge of forcible confinement and remains in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter reported the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a call on Nov. 19, 2021 about 5:30 p.m. when a male was taken into custody in relation to a homicide.

Early in the morning, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived on the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter said.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

Richter said the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation.

The name of the victim was not released.