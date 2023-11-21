Indigenous war heroes recognized, honoured

Carol Hanlon, executive director of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, acted as mistress of ceremonies.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It wasn’t that long ago when Canada’s Indigenous people who served overseas in wars were not recognized.

But in recent years, ceremonies recognizing the efforts of First Nations, Metis and Iunit people have occurred. In High Prairie, such a ceremony – Aboriginal Veterans Day – was held Nov. 8 at the Town of High Prairie Civic Square, hosted by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

The ceremony began with drummers performing honour songs as attendees walked in. Sucker Creek First Nation Councillor Matthew Willier spoke about his family and its service, including Charles “Checker” Tomkins. A short movie was made about his service as a Cree Code Talker in the Second World War.

“He was ordered to keep quiet during the war,” said Willier, adding he kept his secret even from family for over 50 years.

Indigenous people who served in the war had to give up treaty status to go. Even when they returned, that status was not reinstated.

Willier liked his family’s service – Tomkins also had several siblings who served – to warriors.

“Going to war was one way to show their bravery,” he said.

“I find it strange they gave up their own rights to a country that didn’t want them,” he added.

Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon was mistress of ceremonies. She introduced dignitaries and had High Prairie Air Cadets read the names of Indigenous men and women who served. The list, she added, is ongoing. The ceremony also gave Hanlon the opportunity to recognize her uncle, who also served.

A wreath was laid by High Prairie Air Cadet Cpl. Faith Bruneau at the flagpole where the Aboriginal Veterans Society of Alberta flag flies. Another song by the drummers concluded the brief ceremony.

The High Prairie Air Cadets led people attending the ceremony. From front to back are Cpl. Faith Bruneau, Cadet Serenity Forseille, Cadet Colin Forseille, and Sucker Creek First Nation Councillor Matthew Willier.