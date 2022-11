A steady stream of shoppers participated in the Takwakin Indigenous market at the High Prairie Elks Hall at the Rodeo Grounds Nov. 5. Everything from art, cookware, clothing, puzzles, soaps, jewelry and more was available for anyone wanting to get a start on Christmas shopping. Patrons may want to attend future markets in the region leading up until Christmas, where some of the vendors may be selling their products.

Students at Gift Lake School made several items for the sale with proceeds going back into programming. Left-right are students Curtis L’Hirondelle, Nicco Gladue, Dusty Anderson and Calvin Gladue Adams.

Artist Jennifer Calliou, of Sucker Creek, displays one of her brilliant works to promote Every Child Matters. Calliou started Opiwayak in 2016 and her business took off from there.