Indigenous Day in Falher brought to you by . . .

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services and ATB Financial’s Falher branch held their third annual Indigenous Walk June 21 in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. The walk began at the gazebo in the IGA parking lot after a ceremony that included Indigenous dancing by Sasha Laboucan (left photo). Below in the front row, left-right, are Sasha Laboucan in her regalia, Lynette Lambert and Elowen Lambert, Tracy Gagne, Shannon Talbot, Lise Martineau, Jessica Cotton, Mackenzie Cotton, Marnie Lambers, Hailey Turcotte, Allison Turcotte, Sandy Primeau, Darlene Dube, and Leah Laboucan. In the back row, left-right, are Marie Ethier, Anita Portsmouth, Theresa Blais, Diane Laurin, Grace Thibault, Crystal Tremblay, and Linda Corriveau.