Indian Relay Races in High Prairie this weekend

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An action-packed weekend is promised everyone attending the Indian Relay Races in High Prairie Sept. 9-10 at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Grounds.

Hosted by Sucker Creek First Nation, the event is accredited by the Horse Nations Indian Relay Races. The event is sure to attract the best competition as races count toward the Champion of Champions Race at the end of the season.

Not to mention the $100,000 payout and the awarding of championship jackets and buckles.

Other prizes include the best dressed team, all horses must be painted.

Categories include men’s relay, women’s relay, a women’s race, chief’s race, warrior’s race and little brave’s race.

Indian relays are not the only attractions. Incredi-Bull Rodeos hosts Bullarama both days at 1 p.m. and a midway and kids fun zone is on location. Food vendors on location will ensure no one goes hungry.

Nightly dances Sept. 8-9 begin at 9 p.m. at the Edmo Peyre Hall on the grounds and cost $20, pre-sale only. Midnight Thunder provides them music.

Admission to all events is by a non-perishable food item.

Gates open at noon both days.