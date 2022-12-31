‘Indian Grinch’ meets his match!

Anyone excepting a traditional Christmas concert at Driftpile Mihtatakaw Sipiy School Dec. 14 might have been disappointed. Anyone expecting a cultural Christmas concert may have felt the same. But combine the two and everyone went home delighted! Students and staff, under the direction of Tina Isadore, did a magnificent job of combining the two in front of a full gymnasium. The concert honoured the teachings of the grandfathers and Elders, and provided the right amount of traditional Christmas attire with cultural regalia. Each class presented a skit on teaching including truth, humility, love, wisdom, courage, respect and honesty. However, it has to be said that the Grade 7 play The Indian Grinch was the biggest hit with the audience, especially the Grinch played by Lazzarith Giroux, who kept the audience entertained with antics during slow times between skits.