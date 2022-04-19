Images of fine art not limited to an artist’s paintbrush and palette

Art is plenty more than painting and sculpture! Lino printmaking, linear perspective and colourful patterns demonstrate how any number of art projects can be happening at any given moment. In the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art room, there is never a dull moment! Students learn under the instruction of Rhonda Lund.

Grade 12, Art 30 student Kierra Supernault used lino printmaking and simple, but definitive lines to create this striking lizard. Grade 12, Art 20 student Nikesha Lamouche proves pattern can be fascinating in her pencil study of pattern and spontaneity. Grade 11, Art 20 student Jorja Bilyk created a simple but striking mountainscape print using the lino printmaking method. Grade 11, Art 10 student Tyreese Supernault found simple and careful carved lines work best to engrave a bear onto a lino plate. Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham tried lino printmaking and simple bold lines to create a number of beautiful bold butterfly prints, just like this one! Grade 11, Art 20 student Misty Anderson used her exceptional imagination to explore mixed media, pattern and spontaneity in art. Did the “eyes’ catch you! Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham seems to have built a charming cabin in the woods using two-point perspective and a pencil What detail! Grade 12, Art 30 student Gracie Anderson used her trademark craftsmanship and attention to detail in her felt marker study of pattern and spontaneity.