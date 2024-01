Pratt artists able to convey different moods in their works of art

The semester is nearing its conclusion at the end of January so it is time for High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students to step up their efforts. They succeeded with playful images full of optimism and sunshine! Students are taught by instructor Rhonda Lund.

Grade 12, Art 20 student Olivia Hopps, created a watercolour clown to entertain the viewer in her watercolour study of impressionism. Grade 11, Art 10 student Johnny Guenther proves how a mere pencil can rule in his value study. Grade 10, Photography student Renard Nava used a low F-Stop and a DSRL camera, to focus on a coffee mug. Grade 11, Art 20 student Haley Billings used pattern, colour and contrast to create her eye-stunning watercolor blossoms. Grade 12, Art 30 student Angelique Brule brings on the sun in her watercolour impressionism study. Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi brings a watercolour figure to life in her study of impressionism. Grade 11, Art 20 student Haley Billings gives us African skies in her watercolour study of French impressionism.