If you’re thirsty June 17, Peace River is the place to be!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Young entrepreneurs will be taking over Peace River, setting up throughout the town during Lemonade Day June 17.

And everyone is asked to come out and support the children in their endeavours.

Lemonade Day is a country-wide free, experimental learning program that Community Futures Peace Country helps to host in the community. The program helps to teach youth how to start, own and operate their own businesses, starting with their very own lemonade stand.

Lemonade Day coordinator and Community Futures Peace Country’s Sherry Crawford says she hopes people will come out to support the children.

“We’ve partnered with Northern Sunrise County, as well as (executive director Ramona Thoma) from Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce to assist in the training,” says Crawford.

“We’ve trained approximately 90 kids.”

Children have been trained how to operate their business, and on June 17 they will be scattered across the community selling lemonade to passersby.

“The Town of Peace River is on board as they are supplying one judge, and issuing lemonade stand business licenses to the kids,” explains Crawford.

“Registration for the day closed on June 1, and then we spent a week training the kids.”

Northern Sunrise County is sponsoring Lemonade Day this year.

“We really want to encourage the public to go out and support these kids and buy their lemonade,” Crawford says.

“There will be stands all over town, we are anticipating around 20 stands.”

Impressively, Lemonade Day has helped 1.5 million children learn about business in 90 communities in three different countries. Over $270 million has been generated in profit by children since the inception of the program.